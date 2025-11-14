Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $30,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 274,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $5,421,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $523,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

NYSE FNV opened at $196.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

