Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of EchoStar worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 343,590 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 192,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.94. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.EchoStar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $12,572,602.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. The trade was a 99.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,379,691.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

