Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $32.66 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $29,477,000. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $14,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,190,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $5,042,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Further Reading

