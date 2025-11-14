Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 33,263 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of OSI Systems worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $272.87 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.68 and a 12 month high of $292.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.57.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $11,567,257. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

