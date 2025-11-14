Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,599 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of MGE Energy worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.81. MGE Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The business had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

