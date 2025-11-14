Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Core Natural Resources worth $30,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNR opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

In other Core Natural Resources news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $979,165. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

