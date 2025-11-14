Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Franklin Electric worth $33,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 60.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

