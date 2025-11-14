Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,894 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Teleflex worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $299,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.8%

TFX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

