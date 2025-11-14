Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,512 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,836 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Rocket Lab worth $35,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at about $192,918,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 69.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Profile



Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

