Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,320 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Installed Building Products worth $34,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $109,114,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 508,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $85,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $257.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. This trade represents a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,978. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Danske downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $224.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

