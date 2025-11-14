Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Barrick Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

