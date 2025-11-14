Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 to GBX 525 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.

Barclays Stock Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 427.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 430.90.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

