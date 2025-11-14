Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after buying an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $503.29 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

