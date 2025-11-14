Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cormark upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.3980, with a volume of 5528025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

