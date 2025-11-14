Berenberg Bank Cuts AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Price Target to GBX 2,060

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,060 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AB Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,302.50.

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,235 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,205 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150. The firm has a market cap of £282.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,529.05.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 EPS for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

