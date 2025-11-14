Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

