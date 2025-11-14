Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.1150. Approximately 79,672,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 50,742,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYND. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 804,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250,628 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,046,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

