BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BBAI stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

