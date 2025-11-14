BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.48 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $21,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,957,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,077,060.75. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 37,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,031,803.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 489,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,945.40. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 907,742 shares of company stock worth $25,548,006 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.