BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,510,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,267% from the previous session’s volume of 329,909 shares.The stock last traded at $3.1590 and had previously closed at $3.19.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BitFuFu by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,882 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BitFuFu Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $495.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

