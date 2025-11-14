BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $5.3457 billion for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,028,000 after acquiring an additional 672,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 451,009 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 347.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 977,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,374,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.