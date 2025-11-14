Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.4167.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,286. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.6%

BLBD stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.