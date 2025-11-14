Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.9%

Booking stock opened at $5,075.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,410.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

