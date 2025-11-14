Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $8,079,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EAT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

