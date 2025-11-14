Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

