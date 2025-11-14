Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Americana Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.93 and a 200 day moving average of $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

