Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.3%

AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

