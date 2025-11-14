Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,217.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,595 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $101,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 187,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Shares of AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

