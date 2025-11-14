BXP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXP)

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,024 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 414% compared to the average volume of 783 call options.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. BXP has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BXP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.