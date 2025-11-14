C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.0909.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of AI opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,679 shares of company stock worth $39,674,373 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 58.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

