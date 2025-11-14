Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1111.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 182,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period.

CABA stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.10. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

