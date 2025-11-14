Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1111.
CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
CABA stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.10. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
