Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 12,432 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.7% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 81,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

