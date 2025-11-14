Cambiar Investors LLC Has $59.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 287,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $278.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $292.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.