Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W raised CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

