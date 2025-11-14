Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 71.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Knowles Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 939,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,163.50. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.