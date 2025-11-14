Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after purchasing an additional 637,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,204,000 after buying an additional 137,602 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

