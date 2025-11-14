Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after buying an additional 339,089 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,875,000 after acquiring an additional 271,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,640,000 after purchasing an additional 222,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

