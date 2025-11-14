Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in Afya Limited $AFYA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Afya worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 592,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Afya by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Afya to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 target price on shares of Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

