Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,047.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
