Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $900,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $536.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.67.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

