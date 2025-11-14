Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $910,000 in Calix, Inc $CALX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Calix by 1,704.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,041.50. This represents a 39.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,699,800. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

