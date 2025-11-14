Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $931,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,225,000 after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.