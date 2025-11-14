Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,837 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 585,326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 231,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,818 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
AKAM stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Akamai Technologies Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
