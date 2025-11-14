Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 26,680 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Energizer worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

