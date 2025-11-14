Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 39,509 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.20% of Consensus Cloud Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCSI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 234.27%. The company had revenue of $87.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.58 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

