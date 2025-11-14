Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HealthStream worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 62.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

HealthStream announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,321.89. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

