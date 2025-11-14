Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $897,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

