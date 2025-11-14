Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $908,000 Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after purchasing an additional 370,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $82,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after buying an additional 226,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $283.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.31. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,456. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.