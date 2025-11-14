Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $92.37 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

