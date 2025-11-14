Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $938,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $555,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.6%

FULT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

